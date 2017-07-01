CIL MT 2017 Results Declared, Check Management Trainee Shortlist Now At Coalindia.in

Coal India career section has published the list of shortlisted candidates of MT 2017 Computer based Test held which was held on March 26, 2017 on coalindia.in website.

Updated: July 01, 2017
New Delhi:  Coal India career section has published the list of shortlisted candidates of MT 2017 Computer based Test held which was held on March 26, 2017(Advertisement No. 02/2017). The list of candidates who have been shortlisted for interview for CIL Management Trainee recruitment is uploaded discipline-wise in the table given on the official website of Coal India Ltd (CIL). The CIL MT 2017 results have been published in alphabetical order and not in merit order.

The results are available on the career section of CIL website, coalindia.in.
According to the notification posted on the CIL website, the interviews schedule for CIL MT 2017 will be announced in due course of time.

Interview call letters for shortlisted candidates will be available for downloading from Online portal and will be intimated to their respective registered email IDs, said the notification.
After the exam was held on March, on May 6 the organisors have assured the candidates that the list of shortlisted candidates of MT Examination would be published on the official website tentatively during the 1st week of June' 2017. But CIL delayed the results publication and anguished aspirants took to social networking platforms like Twitter to vent their anger.

