AN-32 Courier Service For Kargil From Jan 10

The Air Courier service from Srinagar to Kargil would become operational from January 10 to facilitate movement of people during the winter months.Reviewing measures taken by the government for smooth transport facilities, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Chairman, Haji Anayat Ali, made an announcement in his regard, an official spokesman said in Jammu on Wednesday.The Chairman said Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road remains closed during the winters due to heavy snowfall and the government has taken several steps to facilitate free movement of the people of the region from Srinagar and Jammu which also include the air sorties.He said Indian Air Force will commence AN-32 courier service to Kargil from January 10 and it will remain operational during the whole winter season after closure of the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway.The Chairman asked the departments concerned to maintain close coordination for smooth operation of the much-needed service to the border district during the harsh winter season.The meeting was informed that AN-32 courier service would operate from Srinagar to Kargil and back thrice a week, whereas it will be operated from Jammu to Kargil and back twice in a week.The meeting decided that in case of cancellation of any sortie due to bad weather or any other reason, necessary announcements should be made through electronic media so that the passengers don't face inconvenience.The meeting also decided that insurance cover should also be provided to the passengers on meager charges included in the air ticket.The meeting was further informed that facilities during stay in Srinagar and Jammu, including additional security personnel and transportation to airport, would be provided by the local administration.