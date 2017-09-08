Australian Woman Found Dead In Jaipur

A 33-year-old Australian woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a posh colony in the city, police said today.The body was found in Ashok Nagar police station area and the deceased was identified as Kim, SHO Ashok Nagar, Bala Ram said.Kim got married to Monendra Richard Lathar three years ago and was living here with her relatives for the last 11 days.The couple has both Australian and Indian citizenship. The woman and her three-year-old son had slept in a room at their relative's place on Wednesday and she was found dead yesterday, the SHO said, adding that her body was found lying on the floor.There were no injury marks on the body and the cause of death will be known after post-mortem, he added.