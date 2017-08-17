Chinese State Media Video Mocks India In Bizarre Propaganda On Doklam Indians are parodied in the video by a man in a faux beard playing an unconvincing Sikh with a strange accent.

84 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Xinhua video features an anchor that calls India a "bad neighbor". New Delhi: China's official news agency Xinhua attacks India over the two-month-long Doklam standoff and alleges "seven sins" in a video that has added a bizarre twist to Chinese media rhetoric.



Indians are parodied in the video by a man in a faux beard playing an unconvincing Sikh with a strange accent.



Titled "7 Sins of India: It's time for India to confess its SEVEN SINS", the video features an anchor sums up Beijing's perspective of the border standoff. "Didn't your mama tell you, never break the law?...How does it feel shooting yourself in the foot?" she asks. #TheSpark: 7 Sins of India. It's time for India to confess its SEVEN SINS. pic.twitter.com/vb9lQ40VPH — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 16, 2017 Claiming that the "whole world is trying to wake India up from its impulse (sic), she says: "China has realized it is impossible to awaken a guy who is pretending to asleep."



Badly spelt subtitles accompany the commentary.



"Do you negotiate with a robber who had just broken into your house... No, you call 911...", she says, which speaks volumes about the target audience. 911 is an emergency hotline only in the US and - thanks to movies and TV shows - is the most internationally recognized symbol of an emergency.

The seven sins that the woman alleges India has committed are: "Trespassing, violating a bilateral convention, trampling international law, confusing right and wrong, putting the blame on the victim, hijacking a small neighbour and sticking to a mistake knowingly."



To explain "hijacking a small neighbour", the video introduces a "Bhutanese man" who appears wary of the "Indian" wagging a pair of scissors.



Xinhua is the biggest and most influential media organization in China.



The standoff at Doklam near Sikkim began in June when Indian soldiers entered the Doklam plateau - which is remote, uninhabited territory claimed by both China and India's ally Bhutan -



India has offered that both sides withdraw troops to engage in dialogue, but China has refused that option. China has repeatedly asked India to unilaterally withdraw troops.



