Won't Shy Away From Taking Tough Decisions For Jammu And Kashmir: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti vowed to take "any tough decision" for the betterment of the state. On Sunday, she said that 'Agenda of Alliance' between Peoples Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party includes every "aspirational requirement" of the people. "The party (PDP) has time and again displayed that it would rise to the occasion for the welfare of the people and won't shy away from even taking tough decisions for the betterment of the state," she said.She was speaking at a function in Budgam where senior Congress leader Nazir Ahmad Khan, son of former minister Muhammad Sarfaraz Khan and long-time associate of late Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed, joined PDP.In the last Assembly elections, Mr Khan lost to the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by a slender margin of less than 1,000 votes in Beerwah constituency.The Chief Minister said the successful execution of the Agenda of Alliance - the common minimum programme with its coalition partner BJP - would lead the state to the heights of peace, prosperity and development.Ms Mufti, who is also the PDP president, said the agenda of the PDP is to change the situation of the state for the better and its commitment and seriousness have been tested time and again."It is an open page of the recent history of Jammu and Kashmir that how PDP changed the things when it came to power in 2002. Be it on the political front or governance, everything witnessed a positive change during that period," she claimed.The party under the leadership of Mr Sayeed had taken bold decisions to take the state out of the difficult situation.Welcoming Mr Khan, Ms Mufti said he carries the political legacy and is full of enthusiasm to work for the people of the area.She said PDP needs young leaders like Mr Khan to carry forward and implement the agenda of the party which aims at bringing happiness and prosperity back to the state.