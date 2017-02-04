Punjab Elections 2017: Will Bhagwant Mann Be Chief Minister If AAP Wins? Here's What He Said

Punjab Elections 2017: Bhagwant Mann is widely seen as AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann, possibly the party's tallest leader in Punjab, had a huge smile on his face as he voted in Mohali this morning. Asked by NDTV whether he would be the chief minister if his party came to power in the state, the stand-up comedian-turned-politician said, "I am very happy to vote today... don't put words in my mouth... The people already know."In a bold prediction, Mr Mann, 44, also claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party is poised to win over 100 of Punjab's 117 assembly seats."There is very good atmosphere. We will win over 100 seats. Majha, Malwa, Doaba (the three regions of Punjab)... all. I was in Majha yesterday, before that I was in Jalalabad, before that Doaba... On March 11 at 11 am, you will say the new government is Punjab is of the Aam Aadmi Party," Mr Mann told NDTV.Later, Mr Mann also said he expected to win by a "heavy" margin from the Jalalabad seat, where he is contesting against Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and the Congress' Ravneet Bittu."I will win by a heavy margin... by more than 50,000 votes," he said, adding "People are fed up of the gundagardi and mafia raj and they will wipe them out completely."Bhagwant Mann was one of the four AAP leaders who won in Punjab in 2014, a score that heartened the debutant party. The lawmaker's earthy sense of humour was a big hit during debates in parliament. The sheen faded somewhat when last year, he was forced to stay out of parliament for long stretches after live-streaming on Facebook his journey into the parliament building, which, according to other MPs, severely compromised security.