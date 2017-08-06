Week After BJP Pact, Nitish Kumar Rolls Out Big Reachout To Muslims

Patna: Under attack from the opposition over a cow-vigilante attack this week in Bihar that has added to concerns over his revived partnership with the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has moved quickly to demonstrate his commitment to minorities. The 66-year-old Janata Dal (United) leader, in the process of reviewing all sections of the government after his new cabinet took charge last week, reviewed the Minority Welfare Department on Saturday and gave it a number of important directives.
Mr Kumar's government will now help build and finance infrastructure in all 2,200 government-recognised Madrasas which includes making classrooms, libraries, laboratories and toilets. Students from Madrasas passing the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations with first class results will also be entitled for a Rs 10,000 allowance. Earlier they were not entitled to this scholarship.
The Chief Minister has also decided to increase a one-time aid for divorced Muslim women to Rs 25,000 from the present Rs 10,000.
The Bihar government will also sponsor a building with offices, a library, and a community hall in every district on properties owned by Wakf boards.
Political observers say the announcements will go a long way in assuaging feeling of Muslims many of whom are not only upset but left feeling betrayed by his decision to join hands with the BJP.
Perhaps aware of the ramifications of his new alliance, Mr Kumar has from the very first day of his new innings has tried to reach out to the minority community. On the day of trust vote, he along with his deputy Sushil Modi of the BJP cut short their addresses and spoke for just about 10 minutes on the request of Muslim members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal who wanted to go for Friday prayers.
Last Sunday when sections of the Muslim community expressed outrage at the his minister Khurshid Ahmad chanting 'Jai Sri Ram', Mr Kumar saw to it that not only did he apologise but also went to the offended Imarat Shariah organisation to offer an apology in person.