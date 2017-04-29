Voters Have Shown EVM Means 'Every Vote Modi', Says Yogi Adityanath

The Delhi MCD results have given a befitting reply to those raising question about EVMs and people have shown these alphabets stand for 'every vote Modi', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.The Chief Minister's swipe was aimed not just at Arvind Kejriwal led AAP but also at SP and BSP who have been raising questions about the electronic voting machines after BJP won a three-fourths majority in the UP Assembly.Addressing a meeting of party workers here Yogi Adityanath said that in the recently-concluded MCD elections, BJP had got an overwhelming majority in three districts.Those who had been raising doubts over the credibility of the EVMs have now realised that they cannot remain in power by simply ignoring the plight of the common people, he said."Those who were raising doubts over the EVMs have got a befitting reply. They would now have to admit that EVM stands for 'Every Vote Modi'," said Yogi Adityanath.Referring to the upcoming local bodies elections in UP, the Chief Minister said that people have to sensitised about BJP's policies and welfare schemes."The overwhelmig majority, which the BJP has got in UP assembly elections is a result of PM Narendra Modi's welfare programmes," he said.The UP CM also mentioned that the state government has implemented its welfare schemes without any discrimination."There is a visible improvement in law and order. People of the state are getting electricity. And, the state government is committed to the cause of farmers, women, traders and common citizen," he added.