Uttarakhand Election LIVE: Voting Begins In 69 Assembly Constituencies

Uttarakhand Election 2017 LIVE: Voters outside a polling booth as 69 assembly constituencies vote today

Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases Party Total number of candidates analyzed Candidates with Declared criminal Cases BJP 70 19 Cong 70 17 BSP 69 7 SP 20 2 UKD 55 4 CPI(M) 6 1 RLD 6 1 CPI 4 1 IND 261 32 Oth 76 7 Total 637 91 Source: ADR

Party wise break up of Rich Candidates Party Total number of candidates analyzed No of Rich Candidates BJP 70 48 Cong 70 52 BSP 69 19 SP 20 4 UKD 55 13 CPI(M) 6 1 RLD 6 1 SHS 9 1 SARV VIKAS PARTY 6 3 HAMARI JANMANCH PARTY 3 2 INDIAN BUSINESS PARTY 3 1 AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY 1 1 UTTARAKHAND KRANTI DAL (DEMOCRATIC) 8 1 IND 261 53 Oth 50 0 Total 637 200 Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source: ADR

Heavyweights Const Name Cand Name Party Profile 52007 Kedarnath Shaila Rani Rawat BJP MLA from Congress in 2012 now contesting from BJP 52011 Narendranagar Subodh Uniyal BJP MLA from Congress in 2012 now contesting from BJP 52017 Sahaspur Kishore Upadhyay Cong President Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee 52030 Piran Kaliyar Furkan Ahmad Cong Sitting MLA 52031 Roorkee Pradeep Batra BJP MLA from Congress in 2012 now contesting from BJP. 52032 Khanpur Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion BJP MLA from Congress in 2012 but now contesting from BJP.Former weightlifter who added ‘champion’ to his name. 52035 Hardwar Rural Harish Rawat Cong Chief Minister 52036 Yamkeshwar Shailendra Singh Rawat Cong BJP rebel because of denied ticket from Kotdwar 52036 Yamkeshwar Ritu Khanduri Bhushan BJP Daughter of B.C. Khanduri Former Chief Minister. 52039 Chaubattakhal Satpal Maharaj BJP National Executive Member and Former Lok Sabha MP 52041 Kotdwar Dr. Harak Singh Rawat BJP Former Minister of Finance and now contesting from BJP. He served as leader of opposition in the state from (2007-12) 52050 Ranikhet Ajay Bhatt BJP State BJP President and Former Health Minister 52058 Nanital Sanjeev Arya BJP Son of Yashpal Arya Former President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (2007-14).He is one of the prominent Dalit face in the state. Former Minister of Revenue and Irrigation in Harish Rawat's Government 52059 Haldwani Indra Haridayesh Cong Minister of Finance,Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education 52062 Jaspur Shailendra Mohan Singhal BJP Three time MLA from Congress (2002,2007,2012) now contesting from BJP 52064 Bajpur Yashpal Arya BJP Former President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (2007-14).He is one of the prominent Dalit face in the state. Former Minister of Revenue and Irrigation in Harish Rawat's Government 52067 Kichcha Harish Rawat Cong Chief Minister 52068 Sitarganj Saurabh Bahuguna BJP Son of Former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna

Voting has begun in Uttarakhand's 69 constituencies spread across 13 districts (7 in Garhwal region and the remaining 6 in Kumaon region of the state). Residents of Uttarakhand will decide who will form the next government in the state. The BJP is hoping to unseat the ruling Congress government of Chief Minister Harish Rawat, which is battling corruption charges. Out of a total of 70 constituencies, 69 will vote today and 1 constituency - Karnaprayag will vote on March 9 because of the untimely death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi, who met with a fatal accident. Karnaprayag is a high profile constituency from where Deputy Speaker of the state assembly Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri is contesting. The security level across the hill state has been heightened, especially along the border with Nepal. Anti-incumbency has always been a factor in Uttarakhand, which has voted out the government in power at the time in successive elections since its formation. Chief Minister Harish Rawat is contesting from Haridwar Rural in Garhwal against sitting BJP legislator Swami Yatishwaranand, banking on the Muslim and Dalit voters in the city that's one of the largest pilgrim centres of the country. The BJP has accused the Congress of turning "Dev Bhoomi" Uttarakhand, meaning the land of Gods to "Loot Bhumi" - the land of corruption. For Chief Minister Rawat, the battle is seen as uphill and he is also contesting from Kichcha in Kumaon. The Congress is portraying this as his attempt to reaffirm the party's commitment to both Kumaon and Garhwal. His detractors see this as a last-ditch attempt to save the party in seats where up to 12 leaders have defected, leading to instability and a loss of face for the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people of Uttarakhand to come out and vote in large numbers. A higher voter turnout will be seen as a vote for change in government. In 2012, Uttarakhand saw a voter turnout of 67.22 per cent.For live updates, kindly refresh the page manually by pressing 'F5' on your keyboard (if you're reading this on a computer) or exit the story and click on the headline again (if you're reading this on your mobile or tablet)Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer casts her vote at the Government Girls Inter College in Dehradun's Kishanpur.6% voter turnout recorded in Uttarakhand till 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India.People cast their vote at a booth in Shrinagar. BSP's Ganesh Prasad, BJP's Dr DS Rawat and Congress' Ganesh Godiyal are contesting from this constituency.BJP's Uttarakhand president Ajay Bhatt casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranikhet.People come out after voting for their candidate in UttarakhandHere is a list of candidates with criminal cases against them, but standing for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017:Here is a list of rich candidates standing for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017. Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above:Here is a list of some of the key candidates and heavyweights standing for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017:Voting for 69 of the total 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began at 08:00 am today. The constituency of Karnaprayag will vote on March 9 due to the untimely death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi.