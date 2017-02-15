Uttarakhand Election LIVE: Voting Begins In 69 Assembly Constituencies

Please Note: For live updates, kindly refresh the page manually by pressing 'F5' on your keyboard (if you're reading this on a computer) or exit the story and click on the headline again (if you're reading this on your mobile or tablet)
Here are the voting day live updates for Uttarakhand Election 2017:
February 15, 2017 - 09:55 am: Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer casts her vote at the Government Girls Inter College in Dehradun's Kishanpur.
February 15, 2017 - 09:45 am: 6% voter turnout recorded in Uttarakhand till 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India.
February 15, 2017 - 09:40 am: People cast their vote at a booth in Shrinagar. BSP's Ganesh Prasad, BJP's Dr DS Rawat and Congress' Ganesh Godiyal are contesting from this constituency.
February 15, 2017 - 09:30 am: BJP's Uttarakhand president Ajay Bhatt casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranikhet.
February 15, 2017 - 09:20 am: People come out after voting for their candidate in Uttarakhand
February 15, 2017 - 09:10 am: Here is a list of candidates with criminal cases against them, but standing for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017:
|Party
|Total number of candidates analyzed
|Candidates with Declared criminal Cases
|BJP
|70
|19
|Cong
|70
|17
|BSP
|69
|7
|SP
|20
|2
|UKD
|55
|4
|CPI(M)
|6
|1
|RLD
|6
|1
|CPI
|4
|1
|IND
|261
|32
|Oth
|76
|7
|Total
|637
|91
|Source: ADR
February 15, 2017 - 08:50 am: Here is a list of rich candidates standing for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017. Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above:
|Party
|Total number of candidates analyzed
|No of Rich Candidates
|BJP
|70
|48
|Cong
|70
|52
|BSP
|69
|19
|SP
|20
|4
|UKD
|55
|13
|CPI(M)
|6
|1
|RLD
|6
|1
|SHS
|9
|1
|SARV VIKAS PARTY
|6
|3
|HAMARI JANMANCH PARTY
|3
|2
|INDIAN BUSINESS PARTY
|3
|1
|AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY
|1
|1
|UTTARAKHAND KRANTI DAL (DEMOCRATIC)
|8
|1
|IND
|261
|53
|Oth
|50
|0
|Total
|637
|200
|Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source: ADR
February 15, 2017 - 08:40 am: Here is a list of some of the key candidates and heavyweights standing for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017:
|Const Name
|Cand Name
|Party
|Profile
|52007
|Kedarnath
|Shaila Rani Rawat
|BJP
|MLA from Congress in 2012 now contesting from BJP
|52011
|Narendranagar
|Subodh Uniyal
|BJP
|MLA from Congress in 2012 now contesting from BJP
|52017
|Sahaspur
|Kishore Upadhyay
|Cong
|President Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee
|52030
|Piran Kaliyar
|Furkan Ahmad
|Cong
|Sitting MLA
|52031
|Roorkee
|Pradeep Batra
|BJP
|MLA from Congress in 2012 now contesting from BJP.
|52032
|Khanpur
|Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion
|BJP
|MLA from Congress in 2012 but now contesting from BJP.Former weightlifter who added ‘champion’ to his name.
|52035
|Hardwar Rural
|Harish Rawat
|Cong
|Chief Minister
|52036
|Yamkeshwar
|Shailendra Singh Rawat
|Cong
|BJP rebel because of denied ticket from Kotdwar
|52036
|Yamkeshwar
|Ritu Khanduri Bhushan
|BJP
|Daughter of B.C. Khanduri Former Chief Minister.
|52039
|Chaubattakhal
|Satpal Maharaj
|BJP
|National Executive Member and Former Lok Sabha MP
|52041
|Kotdwar
|Dr. Harak Singh Rawat
|BJP
|Former Minister of Finance and now contesting from BJP. He served as leader of opposition in the state from (2007-12)
|52050
|Ranikhet
|Ajay Bhatt
|BJP
|State BJP President and Former Health Minister
|52058
|Nanital
|Sanjeev Arya
|BJP
|Son of Yashpal Arya Former President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (2007-14).He is one of the prominent Dalit face in the state. Former Minister of Revenue and Irrigation in Harish Rawat's Government
|52059
|Haldwani
|Indra Haridayesh
|Cong
|Minister of Finance,Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education
|52062
|Jaspur
|Shailendra Mohan Singhal
|BJP
|Three time MLA from Congress (2002,2007,2012) now contesting from BJP
|52064
|Bajpur
|Yashpal Arya
|BJP
|Former President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (2007-14).He is one of the prominent Dalit face in the state. Former Minister of Revenue and Irrigation in Harish Rawat's Government
|52067
|Kichcha
|Harish Rawat
|Cong
|Chief Minister
|52068
|Sitarganj
|Saurabh Bahuguna
|BJP
|Son of Former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna
February 15, 2017 - 08:30 am: Voting for 69 of the total 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began at 08:00 am today. The constituency of Karnaprayag will vote on March 9 due to the untimely death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi.