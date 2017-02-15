NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Collapse
Expand
Live TVNewsVideosOpinionScheduleCandidatesYour TakePrevious StatsTweetsPhotos
Back to NDTV.com

Uttarakhand Election LIVE: Voting Begins In 69 Assembly Constituencies

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2017 10:03 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttarakhand Election LIVE: Voting Begins In 69 Assembly Constituencies

Uttarakhand Election 2017 LIVE: Voters outside a polling booth as 69 assembly constituencies vote today

Dehradun:  Voting has begun in Uttarakhand's 69 constituencies spread across 13 districts (7 in Garhwal region and the remaining 6 in Kumaon region of the state). Residents of Uttarakhand will decide who will form the next government in the state. The BJP is hoping to unseat the ruling Congress government of Chief Minister Harish Rawat, which is battling corruption charges. Out of a total of 70 constituencies, 69 will vote today and 1 constituency - Karnaprayag will vote on March 9 because of the untimely death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi, who met with a fatal accident. Karnaprayag is a high profile constituency from where Deputy Speaker of the state assembly Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri is contesting. The security level across the hill state has been heightened, especially along the border with Nepal. Anti-incumbency has always been a factor in Uttarakhand, which has voted out the government in power at the time in successive elections since its formation. Chief Minister Harish Rawat is contesting from Haridwar Rural in Garhwal against sitting BJP legislator Swami Yatishwaranand, banking on the Muslim and Dalit voters in the city that's one of the largest pilgrim centres of the country. The BJP has accused the Congress of turning "Dev Bhoomi" Uttarakhand, meaning the land of Gods to "Loot Bhumi" - the land of corruption. For Chief Minister Rawat, the battle is seen as uphill and he is also contesting from Kichcha in Kumaon. The Congress is portraying this as his attempt to reaffirm the party's commitment to both Kumaon and Garhwal. His detractors see this as a last-ditch attempt to save the party in seats where up to 12 leaders have defected, leading to instability and a loss of face for the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people of Uttarakhand to come out and vote in large numbers. A higher voter turnout will be seen as a vote for change in government. In 2012, Uttarakhand saw a voter turnout of 67.22 per cent.

Please Note: For live updates, kindly refresh the page manually by pressing 'F5' on your keyboard (if you're reading this on a computer) or exit the story and click on the headline again (if you're reading this on your mobile or tablet)

Here are the voting day live updates for Uttarakhand Election 2017:

February 15, 2017 - 09:55 am: Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer casts her vote at the Government Girls Inter College in Dehradun's Kishanpur.
 
February 15, 2017 - 09:45 am: 6% voter turnout recorded in Uttarakhand till 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India.
 
February 15, 2017 - 09:40 am: People cast their vote at a booth in Shrinagar. BSP's Ganesh Prasad, BJP's Dr DS Rawat and Congress' Ganesh Godiyal are contesting from this constituency.
 
February 15, 2017 - 09:30 am: BJP's Uttarakhand president Ajay Bhatt casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranikhet.
 
February 15, 2017 - 09:20 am: People come out after voting for their candidate in Uttarakhand
 
February 15, 2017 - 09:10 am: Here is a list of candidates with criminal cases against them, but standing for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017:
 
Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases
PartyTotal number of candidates analyzedCandidates with Declared criminal Cases
 BJP   70  19
 Cong   70  17
 BSP   69   7
 SP   20   2
 UKD   55   4
CPI(M)    6   1
 RLD    6   1
 CPI    4   1
 IND 261  32
 Oth   76   7
 Total 637  91
Source: ADR


February 15, 2017 - 08:50 am: Here is a list of rich candidates standing for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017. Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above:
 
Party wise break up of Rich Candidates
PartyTotal number of candidates analyzedNo of Rich Candidates
BJP7048
Cong7052
BSP6919
SP204
UKD5513
CPI(M)61
RLD61
SHS91
SARV VIKAS PARTY63
HAMARI JANMANCH PARTY32
INDIAN BUSINESS PARTY31
AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY11
UTTARAKHAND KRANTI DAL (DEMOCRATIC)81
IND26153
Oth500
Total637200
Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source: ADR


February 15, 2017 - 08:40 am: Here is a list of some of the key candidates and heavyweights standing for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2017:
 
Heavyweights
 Const NameCand NamePartyProfile
52007KedarnathShaila Rani RawatBJPMLA from Congress in 2012 now contesting from BJP
52011NarendranagarSubodh UniyalBJPMLA from Congress in 2012 now contesting from BJP
52017SahaspurKishore UpadhyayCongPresident Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee
52030Piran KaliyarFurkan AhmadCongSitting MLA
52031RoorkeePradeep BatraBJPMLA from Congress in 2012 now contesting from BJP.
52032KhanpurKunwar Pranav Singh ChampionBJPMLA from Congress in 2012 but now contesting from BJP.Former weightlifter who added ‘champion’ to his name.
52035Hardwar RuralHarish RawatCongChief Minister
52036YamkeshwarShailendra Singh RawatCongBJP rebel because of denied ticket from Kotdwar
52036YamkeshwarRitu Khanduri BhushanBJPDaughter of B.C. Khanduri Former Chief Minister.
52039ChaubattakhalSatpal MaharajBJPNational Executive Member and Former Lok Sabha MP
52041KotdwarDr. Harak Singh RawatBJPFormer Minister of Finance and now contesting from BJP. He served as leader of opposition in the state from (2007-12)
52050RanikhetAjay BhattBJPState BJP President and Former Health Minister
52058NanitalSanjeev AryaBJPSon of Yashpal Arya Former President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (2007-14).He is one of the prominent Dalit face in the state. Former Minister of Revenue and Irrigation in Harish Rawat's Government
52059HaldwaniIndra HaridayeshCongMinister of Finance,Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education
52062JaspurShailendra Mohan SinghalBJPThree time MLA from Congress (2002,2007,2012) now contesting from BJP
52064BajpurYashpal AryaBJPFormer President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (2007-14).He is one of the prominent Dalit face in the state. Former Minister of Revenue and Irrigation in Harish Rawat's Government
52067KichchaHarish RawatCongChief Minister
52068SitarganjSaurabh BahugunaBJPSon of Former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna


February 15, 2017 - 08:30 am: Voting for 69 of the total 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began at 08:00 am today. The constituency of Karnaprayag will vote on March 9 due to the untimely death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi.

 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READVK Sasikala Returns Home, Likely To Surrender In Bengaluru Today: 10 Points
Uttarakhand Election LIVEUttarakhand Election 2017Uttarakhand Assembly ElectionHarish RawatUttarakhand Chief MinisterNarendra ModiBJP UttarakhandCongress UttarakhandUttarakhand PollsGarhwal UttarakhandKumaon Uttarakhand
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................