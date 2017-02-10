Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Mother-Son, Political Allies Pitted Against Each Other In Allahabad

As Uttar Pradesh inches closer towards voting by the hour, 12 constituencies of the historic city of Allahabad are witnessing some exciting set of contests.In Handia, a small town named after mythical demon Hidimba, the wife and son of former state minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi, are pitted against each other.Mr Tripathi, who was a minister in the previous Mayawati government, was released on bail last month after months in jail over illegal wealth allegations. He was expelled from the BSP shortly after the 2014 national election. His wife, Pramila Devi, has been fielded by Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP.Their son Prabhat, has also decided to try his luck as an independent candidate. "I have been ignored by all parties though I have been working among the people, while my mother has been given a ticket despite having no experience of public work," fumed Tripathi junior, filing his nomination on the last day.A messy, multi-cornered contest awaits Soraon where allies appear to be fighting each other. The Congress, contesting 105 out of 403 seats in the state, has fielded Jawahar Lal Diwakar from the seat held by ally Samajwadi Party's legislator Satyaveer 'Munna'.A senior Apna Dal leader has accused state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya of making the seat a "prestige issue".At 181, Allahabad has the largest number of candidates for any single district in Uttar Pradesh. The historic city will vote on February 23.