NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Collapse
Expand
Live TVNewsVideosOpinionScheduleCandidatesYour TakePrevious StatsTweetsPhotos
Back to NDTV.com

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 Live: Fifth Phase Of Voting Today

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 27, 2017 08:10 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 Live: Fifth Phase Of Voting Today

Uttar Pradesh will vote for the fifth of its seven-phase elections.

Uttar Pradesh will vote for the fifth of its seven-phase elections today. The voting will be held across 11 districts, including five bordering Nepal. The districts going to polls in this phase are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi, and Sultanpur.

Please Note: For live updates, kindly refresh the page manually by pressing 'F5' on your keyboard (if you're reading this on a computer) or exit the story and click on the headline again (if you're reading this on your mobile or tablet)

Here are the voting day highlights for Phase 5 of Uttar Pradesh Election 2017:

February 27, 2017 - 8.10 am: UP Election Live:
February 27, 2017 - 7.35 am: UP Election Live: The ruling Samajwadi Party won 37 seats of seats in 2012, the BJP and the Congress won five seats each, BSP had won three and Peace Party won two seats.

February 27, 2017 - 7.27 am: UP Election Live:
February 27, 2017 - 7.00 am: UP Election Live: Voting begins for 51 assembly seats in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READKim Jong-Nam Suffered Painful Death Within 20 Minutes Of Attack: Malaysian Minister
Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh Election 2017Fifth Phase of UP polls
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................