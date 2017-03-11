Uttar Pradesh (UP) Election Results 2017 Live: Will BJP Triumph Over SP-Congress And Mayawati's BSP?

Votes are being counted for the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, billed as a semi-final before the 2019 national election. Today's results will also be seen as a referendum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notes ban last year. PM Modi was the face of the BJP's campaign with the party choosing not to project a chief ministerial candidate and seeking votes for PM Modi's policies and development agenda. UP's ruling Samajwadi Party under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is fighting hard for a second consecutive term. It has partnered with the Congress, spearheaded by its vice president Rahul Gandhi, who led an aggressive campaign against PM Modi in the state.
In a family feud, Akhilesh Yadav dethroned his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as Samajwadi Party chief just before the elections, taking his place.
Making the UP election a keen three-cornered contest, four-time Chief Minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party hopes to return to power. A party of alliance will need at least 202 of the 403 seats to form a majority government in Uttar Pradesh.
Latest updates and the fastest results of Uttar Pradesh elections 2017:
We are winning with 2/3rd majority, SP and BSP will be wiped out:Keshav Prasad Maurya,UP BJP Chief #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/sbxMLHgNLN- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2017
