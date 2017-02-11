Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: How to Check Constituency-Wise Voter List Online

New Delhi: The first phase of the crucial seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place today. The fate of the key parties - BJP, Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party - will be decided today in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Shamli, Ghaziabad and Meerut.
While the Bahujan Samaj Party, led by Ms Mayawati, will seek to regain power in the state after five years, the BJP hopes to replicate its 2014 success - when it won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the Union elections. The election is a big test for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who gained control of the Samajwadi Party after a bitter feud with father Mulayam Singh and uncle Shivpal Yadav. It has forged an alliance with the Congress for the polls.
According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, approximately 40% of the BJP candidates in phase-1 have declared criminal cases against them, the most, followed by the BSP with a close 39 per cent. The SP-Congress alliance has combined 28 per cent candidates with criminal cases.
Many say the outcome Uttar Pradesh polls will create the roadmap for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
To check the constituency-wise voter list and your polling station, you can log on to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh.
You can also download their mobile app from the website.