UP Polls 2017: Parents Wanted To Marry Her Off. Vandana Is Fighting Elections Instead

UP Polls 2017: Vandana Sharma is contesting from Fatehpur Sikri as an Independent to make a point.

It wasn't meant to be easy. Elections never are. And she is pitched against Uttar Pradesh's political heavy-weights who have money, muscle and party cadre on their side.But 25-year-old Vandana Sharma knew this the day she quietly stepped out of her house with 10,000 rupees on a chilly January morning to file her nomination papers as an Independent candidate from the Fatehpur Sikri assembly constituency. The money - a third of her 32,000 rupees that she declared as her assets in the election affidavit - was for the security deposit.Ms Sharma says the struggle to get her family's support was tougher."My parents wanted to marry me off, this is my last resort. I need to make something of myself," Ms Sharma - who is doing her graduation in Arts from a Agra college - tells NDTV.Her battles, however, aren't only about her life. Home, and Nagla Brahman, her village 40 km from the district headquarters is, however, where they start from."My village has no basic amenities. There are no colleges nearby. Girls have to be accompanied by a male member if she steps out. And we can't step out after 6 pm... In 21st century India, this has to change," says Ms Sharma, a farmer's daughter.As she gets off the scooter to start another round of door-to-door campaigning in the village, her helmet intact and jacket on, Vandana makes it a point to talk about improving the lives of women; safety, education and better healthcare. "I will definitely vote for her, we have spent our lives inside the house, our daughters must step out," says Sarla Devi after Vandana completes her round. Fatehpur Sikri votes in the first phase of elections on February 11.But it is a lonely battle.Her youngest brother who has just completed his post-graduation, Sushil Sharma, is the only one by her side. "No one supported her initially, no one spoke to her, she went alone to file her nomination, but now when I see her working so hard, I decided to help her," Sushil says.As campaigning draws to a close on Thursday, Ms Sharma knows she may not really have a fighting chance to make it to the 404-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly. But she is glad she took the plunge. She has made her point.