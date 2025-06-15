Israel Army Says Iran Missiles Incoming, Sirens Heard In Jerusalem

The Israeli army has said Iran has launched another missile barrage at the country. "Iran missiles incoming, sirens heard in the north," it said, even as several videos showed missiles over the skies of Jerusalem and several of them being intercepted by Israel's air defence system.

This is the latest round of attacks in the biggest ever confrontation between the longstanding enemies that have killed scores of civilians and raised fears of a wider conflict.

The military has said that several sites were hit in Israel by the barrage of Iranian missiles.

Sirens have been ringing across Israel since 4 pm (local time) on Sunday, marking the first such daylight alert.

The scene is not very different in Iran either. Images from Tehran showed the night sky lit up by a huge blaze at a fuel depot after Israel began strikes against Iran's oil and gas sector, raising the stakes for the global economy and the functioning of the Iranian state.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces or IDF said that it struck an Iranian aircraft at Mashhad Airport in eastern Iran, approximately 2,300 kilometers from Israel, calling it the "longest-range strike conducted since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion".

The goal of the operations, according to Israel, is to dismantle Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and not a change in regime.

Operation Rising Lion

"Operation Rising Lion" began with Israel's surprise attack on Friday morning that wiped out the top rung of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites. Iran has vowed to vowed to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation. Several of Iran's more than 200 ballistic missiles fired over the past two nights breached Israel's anti-missile shield. One of its strikes also damaged residential buildings in the town of Bat Yam.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, from a balcony overlooking blown-out apartments, warned, "Iran will pay a heavy price for the murder of civilians, women and children." Six people were killed in the town by the Irani strikes.