UP Election 2017: Akhilesh Yadav, Brother Prateek, Cast Their Vote In Saifai

Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Akhilesh Yadav said he is confident of an SP-Congress victory.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav cast his vote in the third phase of the state assembly election in his home village of Saifai in Etawah district. His brother, Prateek Yadav, and uncle, Ram Gopal Yadav also cast their vote earlier in the day. The two brothers addressed the media individually after casting their vote and said that they were unaware of reports of their uncle Shivpal Yadav's convoy being attacked in his constituency."I am not aware of any such incident," said Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.The SP chief also said that he wanted to "carry the development of Uttar Pradesh forward" and he was "confident of a Samajwadi Party victory".Speaking on his alliance with the Congress, the Chief Minister said, "The cycle (SP's symbol) will move faster if the hand (Congress' symbol) supports the handle."Akhilesh Yadav also rubbished reports of a rift between him and his father Mulayam Singh.

"Your questions are negative. It seems that you haven't eaten anything since the morning," he joked and added, "Netaji has always asked people to vote for the Samajwadi Party... And I am confident that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will win the maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh."



The Chief Minister's brother Prateek also said that he was unaware of any report of his uncle's convoy being attacked. "However, if such an incident has taken place, it is highly condemnable," he added.



He also said his brother Akhilesh and sister-in-law Dimple Yadav wholeheartedly supported Aparna Yadav's election campaign. Aparna Yadav is contesting the election from Lucknow Cantt constituency against incumbent legislator Rita Bahuguna Joshi."I expect Aparna to win as she has done a lot for her constituency in the last one year despite not being a legislator. She has been meeting a lot of people and they are fully supporting her," he said.On a lighter note, Mr Yadav also said, "I drove to Saifai as I wanted to check out the expressway and it is fantastic. Kaam bolta hai."Akhilesh Yadav gained control over the Samajwadi Party following a bitter feud with his father Mulayam Singh and uncle Shivpal Yadav. The party has decided to contest 298 seats in the state whereas its alliance partner, Congress, will fight the remaining 105.