Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan's 'Rejected' Film Collects Rs 2 Crore More Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan's film started second week at the box office on a low not by pocketing Rs 2 crore on Friday

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu in Tubelight New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan's film collected a little over Rs 100 crore in the first week Tubelight was 'rejected' by cine-goers, said a film critic Tubelight released to abysmal reviews on July 23 Tubelight, like its name, flickered past the 100-crore benchmark. Salman Khan's other Eid releases like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan have performed far better when they released. Tubelight is Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Kabir Khan after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).



Tubelight aimed to score big box office number with the tried and tested formula of Bajrangi Bhaijaan but Kabir Khan and Salman's film completely backfired on them. Film critics and cine-lovers



Film critic Raja Sen Tubelight "is possibly the worst performance of Salman's chequered career." He added that Tubelight "means well" but is "rendered unwatchable because of the leading man." Raja Sen gave Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Itanagar-based Matin Rey Tangu a thumbs-up. "We get fine performances from bright Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and, most memorably, moon-faced child Matin Rey Tangu, who should have swiftly replaced the lead," he wrote. He gave the film one star out of five.



Tubelight is set during the 1962 Indo-China war and it is the story of Laxman (Salman Khan), who is desperate to find his brother Bharat (Sohail Khan), who goes MIA during the war. Tubelight also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and late actor Om Puri.



Salman Khan's Tubelight started its second week at the box office on a low not by pocketing Rs 2 crore on Friday, reports articleid=3044" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" >Box Office India. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that audiences 'rejected' Tubelight , which had collected merely Rs 106.86 crore in a week., like its name, flickered past the 100-crore benchmark. Salman Khan's other Eid releases likeandhave performed far better when they released.is Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Kabir Khan after(2012) and(2015).aimed to score big box office number with the tried and tested formula ofbut Kabir Khan and Salman's film completely backfired on them. Film critics and cine-lovers unanimously panned Tubelight Film critic Raja Sen reviewed the film for NDTV and wrote"is possibly the worst performance of Salman's chequered career." He added that"means well" but is "rendered unwatchable because of the leading man." Raja Sen gave Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Itanagar-based Matin Rey Tangu a thumbs-up. "We get fine performances from bright Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and, most memorably, moon-faced child Matin Rey Tangu, who should have swiftly replaced the lead," he wrote. He gave the film one star out of five.is set during the 1962 Indo-China war and it is the story of Laxman (Salman Khan), who is desperate to find his brother Bharat (Sohail Khan), who goes MIA during the war.also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and late actor Om Puri.