Human Sacrifice Years Old Too, Centre Tells Court, Opposing Triple Talaq The Modi Government made an impassioned plea to the Supreme Court to step in to end the practice of triple talaq, prompting the judges to wonder why the legislature wasn't doing this.

43 Shares EMAIL PRINT Government contested AIMPLB counsel Kapil Siibal in Supreme Court during triple talaq hearing. NEW DELHI: Making its strongest pitch against triple talaq in the Supreme Court, the Centre on Wednesday brushed aside the argument that triple talaq should be allowed because it had been in practice for centuries. The Centre's top law officer Mukul Rohatgi said instant divorce was certainly not an essential part of Islam and it could not be allowed to continue by the court,



"Can anyone say that we allow human sacrifice just because it was practised earlier," Mr Rohatgi argued before the country's five top judges hearing the triple talaq case.



Attorney General Rohatgi rejected suggestions, also from Mr Sibal, that the court should adopt a hands-off approach because enacting a law would amount to the majority community forcing its views on the minority community.



"



The Supreme Court must step in and remove triple talaq," Mr Rohatgi said, going on to elaborate that old practices among Hindus such as Sati and untouchability had also been outlawed. But the court promptly shot back: "All these issues were addressed by the legislature which removed it. If we (court) enter, you will say the judiciary usurped powers of the legislature."







Making its strongest pitch against triple talaq in the Supreme Court, the Centre on Wednesday brushed aside the argument that triple talaq should be allowed because it had been in practice for centuries. The Centre's top law officer Mukul Rohatgi said instant divorce was certainly not an essential part of Islam and it could not be allowed to continue by the court, just because it had been in practice for 1,400 years "Can anyone say that we allow human sacrifice just because it was practised earlier," Mr Rohatgi argued before the country's five top judges hearing the triple talaq case.Attorney General Rohatgi rejected suggestions, also from Mr Sibal, that the court should adopt a hands-off approach because enacting a law would amount to the majority community forcing its views on the minority community. It is not a majority versus minority issue .... It is a tussle between haves and have-nots within the system. It is intra-community struggle between men and women because men are more resourceful, earner and educated," he said, pleading with the top court to put a final end to the practice that the court too had called the "worst form" of dissolution of marriage. The Supreme Court must step in and remove triple talaq," Mr Rohatgi said, going on to elaborate that old practices among Hindus such as Sati and untouchability had also been outlawed. But the court promptly shot back: "All these issues were addressed by the legislature which removed it. If we (court) enter, you will say the judiciary usurped powers of the legislature."