Trinamool Lawmaker Sultan Ahmed Dies

All India | | Updated: September 04, 2017 15:13 IST
64-year-old MP Sultan Ahmed is survived by wife and two sons. (File Photo)

Kolkata:  Former Union minister and sitting Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed died today following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Kolkata.

The 64-year-old is survived by wife and two sons.

Mr Ahmed was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, hospital sources said.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Uluberia constituency on a  Trinamool Congress ticket.

Ahmed had served as the Union Minister of State for Tourism in the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh government.

He was elected to the West Bengal Assembly twice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also expressed grief at the passing away of Ahmed.

