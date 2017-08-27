Schoolkids Watching, Cop Ran With 10 Kg Bomb On His Shoulder For 1 Km

It is not yet known where the bomb came from. The matter is under investigation.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: August 27, 2017 14:45 IST
Abhishek Patel carried off the 12-inch bomb, weighing around 10 kg, on his shoulder.

Highlights

  1. Abhishek Patel, 40, carried off the 12-inch bomb on his shoulder
  2. He came to help since there was no bomb disposal squad at hand
  3. The entire police team will be rewarded for displaying courage
A head constable in Sagar, 170 km from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, protected 400 children of a local school by carrying off a bomb that was found on the school premises.

40-year-old Abhishek Patel carried off the 12-inch bomb, weighing around 10 kg, on his shoulder, since the there was no bomb disposal squad at hand to defuse it.

The bomb was discovered at the backyard of the government school, located in village Chitora, on Friday. After the police were informed, a team led by Mr Patel turned up. The officer picked up the bomb and walked nearly a kilometer to deposit it at a safe spot.

"There is an army range close to the village. The police will investigate how the bomb reached the village," said Satish Saxena, a senior officer of the local police.

The entire police team, along with Mr Patel, will be rewarded for displaying exemplary courage.

 

