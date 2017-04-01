Terrorists Open Fire On Army Convoy In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar, 2 Soldiers Injured

Terrorists today opened fire on an army convoy near a hospital on Parimpora-Panthachowk bypass road in Srinagar injuring two security forces personnel.No casualties have been reported in the attack, a police official said. The terrorists opened fire on the convoy near SKIMS Hospital Bemina at around 1.15 pm, the official said.He said the last vehicle of the convoy was hit by the bullets and the troops retaliated.The area has been cordoned off and combing operations started to track down the terrorists, the official said.Meanwhile, gunshots were today heard in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas in Srinagar today, triggering panic in the busy market place."Firing of gunshots has been reported from Lal Chowk area. We are investigating the incident," a police official said.Most of the business establishments downed their shutters while pedestrians ran towards safer places as people had apprehensions about a militant attack in the area.According to eyewitnesses, cops had fired few rounds in the air to stop a mentally-challenged person who created panic among people."This person entered a hotel and asked people to leave saying the militants had entered the building. A police team rushed to nab the person who tried to flee, forcing the cops to fire warning shots," they said.A police official said the mentally-challenged person has been taken into custody and lodged at the local police station.