From Tel Aviv To Lucknow: How Space Is Uniting India And Israel

As India prepares to send Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Axiom 4 mission, a unique collaboration is unfolding - one that transcends borders, cultures, and orbits. Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe, who flew on the Axiom 1 mission in 2022, is now extending a hand of friendship to India, helping bring the excitement of space to school children in Lucknow, the hometown of the Indian astronaut.

At the heart of this initiative is the City Montessori School (CMS), where Mr Shukla studied. Inspired by his interaction with Mr Stibbe at an astronaut gathering in Houston, the two spacefarers envisioned a program that would allow Indian students to experience the thrill of space exploration in real time.

The Axiom-1 Mission: A Personal Journey

Eytan Stibbe's journey to space was unique in many ways. As Israel's second astronaut, he followed in the footsteps of Ilan Ramon, who tragically lost his life in the Columbia disaster in 2003. Mr Stibbe's mission was not just about scientific exploration, it was about reigniting the Israeli public's interest in space.

"We, as a first private astronaut mission, were determined to prove that it is possible, it is beneficial, and we should open the way for future private missions," Mr Stibbe said.

He added, "It was a challenge because I had to build the whole mission for myself. I had to make the combination of science, education, of art, and build the whole work plan. I had no space agency supporting me, which was an exciting venture."

Mr Stibbe's mission included a diverse array of activities, from scientific experiments to educational outreach. "We got ideas from children, from scientists, from philosophers, and assembled a great mission that many, many people in Israel, maybe the whole public was involved in a space mission," he said.

A Tribute to Ilan Ramon

Mr Stibbe's mission was also a tribute to his friend Ilan Ramon.

"Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli astronaut, was on the Columbia STS-107 mission. He was a good friend of mine. We are still in a very close relationship with his family," Mr Stibbe said.

"In 2003, they launched in the shuttle Columbia for 14 days in space together with Ms Chawla, an Indian-American, Kalpana Chawla. Yes, and they did a lot of science and educational missions. Unfortunately, they did not come back," he said.

The loss of Mr Ramon and his crew left a lasting impact on the Israeli public. "So the Israeli public sentiment toward human space flight was always very delicate. My intention in my mission was to change that sentiment and open again the excitement, the curiosity about space, the amazing possibilities of children and scientists to take part in this International Space Station," Mr Stibbe said.

Preparing for Space: A Personal Commitment

Mr Stibbe's journey to space was driven by a deep personal commitment. "The motivation was really to change the sentiment of the public, to create excitement about space, because space is unknown. It's endless. We are just a small part of space," he said.

One of the most profound moments for Mr Stibbe was seeing Earth from space.

"Once we are in the station and look back to Earth, I think the most exciting part is to see the atmosphere, the slim strip of 100 kilometers that without this atmosphere, life would not exist on Earth. All life and vegetation exists in these 200 kilometers of oxygen and life," he said.

Mr Stibbe's mission was entirely self-funded, a testament to his belief in the value of space exploration. When asked on why he decided to pay from his pocket, Mr Stibbe said, "Because I believe it's worthwhile. It's like a donation. All the industries, the academies, the hospitals, they all benefited from the opportunity to send science to space," he said.

The Outreach

Mr Stibbe said, "Every year, there's an astronaut gathering in Houston, where NASA's main human spaceflight center is based. That's where I met Group Captain Shukla. He told me about his mission, and I shared how we had engaged schoolchildren in Israel during my time on the ISS. He immediately suggested we reach out to CMS in Lucknow."

The idea took off. The CMS management embraced the proposal with enthusiasm, and plans are now underway to create a parallel "mission control" experience at the school. The goal is to allow students to follow Group Captain Shukla's journey aboard the ISS, watch live feeds from the station, and participate in interactive educational activities.

"The idea is to create programs, materials, and excitement," said Mr Stibbe.

"We want children to ask questions, to be curious. During the mission, they'll be able to watch Shukla at work on the station-not just during interviews, but through continuous camera feeds that show astronauts floating, working, and living in microgravity. It's super exciting," he said.

Mr Stibbe is passionate about making space accessible to all. His outreach efforts in Israel reached thousands of students, and he hopes to replicate that success in India.

"Whatever we did in Israel, we're now extending a hand of friendship to India," he said.

The collaboration is more than just educational - it's deeply symbolic of the growing ties between India and Israel. "There's a lot we can learn from each other," Mr Stibbe noted.

"From the educational system, from the missions, and from the science. We're following India's space program closely and hope for more cooperation," he said.

The initiative has the potential to draw attention at the highest levels.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are great friends. If they get the opportunity, I'm sure they would be happy to join in. We'll definitely extend an invitation," Mr Stibbe said.

For Mr Stibbe, the mission is personal. "Watching the Earth from space, seeing the sunrise and sunset - it changes you. You realize how fragile our planet is. That's why I believe in sustainability and in inspiring the next generation to care for our world," he said.