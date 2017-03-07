Alleged Terrorist On Lucknow Outskirts Refuses To Surrender

Highlights Major anti-terror operation in Lucknow Terror suspect hiding in house on city's outskirts Possible links to train blast in Madhya Pradesh: sources

In Lucknow, the Anti-Terror Squad is currently trying to capture an alleged terrorist hiding in a house on the outskirts of the city. Sources say he could be linked to a train blast this morning in Madhya Pradesh, in which at least eight people were injured.A shootout between the suspect and the police in the Thakurganj area has been confirmed by the state's police chief Javeed Ahmed.Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed about the operation.The neighbourhood, which is residential, has been cordoned off and at least 20 commandos are involved in the operation, said police sources. "The suspect came from outside the state," said senior police officer Daljit Chaudhary, adding that he expects the commandos to soon arrest the alleged terrorist, "who has refused to surrender." He said another man has been arrested in Kanpur.Sources said central intelligence agencies alerted the state police to the alleged terrorist's location.Uttar Pradesh concludes its seven days of voting tomorrow in a fiercely-contested election. Results will be declared on March 11.