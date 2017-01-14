Shobha De Tweets 'Advice' To Sushma Swaraj, Faces Flak On Twitter

@shwetajhalani thr will be a day whn @DeShobhaa will be detained at airport due 2 confusion abt her gender & will tweet Sushma ji for help — NG (@Nami4India) 13 January 2017

.@DeShobhaa : Resolution For 2017 - Tweet Aisa Karo Jo Shobhaa De. ;)https://t.co/Jr0YyXM4Kw — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 13, 2017

@Dhruvdube@DeShobhaa I think she is doing it purposely Else she would have '@'Sushma Swaraj but she doesn't have the guts to do so. — Shraddha (@shraddhacv) 13 January 2017

@DeShobhaa actually this resolution should be yours — Shalini Gupta (@shalini8282) January 13, 2017

Columnist and author Shobhaa De's tweet on Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, where she advised her to "tweet less" has left many upset with some suggesting Ms De to follow the same "resolution" herself. Ms Swaraj is known for her quick and helpful responses to SOS posts on Twitter.Ms De, on Friday, tweeted, "Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 - Keep calm and stop tweeting."Here are the responses to her tweet - some of the mildest we could find.Last year, Ms De's tweet criticising Olympic athletes had landed her into a controversy. Several athletes had objected to her remarks. Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra called it "a tad unfair," and tennis player Somdev Devvarman said it was "a little harsh to belittle the hard work put in by our athletes."Ms Swaraj has urged Indians living abroad to tweet to embassies with their problems and also tag her so she can personally monitor the response.Last year, the Foreign Minister's "Twitter diplomacy" was widely acknowledged and she was also named among 15 'Global Thinkers' of the year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate her.