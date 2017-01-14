Collapse
Shobha De Tweets 'Advice' To Sushma Swaraj, Faces Flak On Twitter

All India | | Updated: January 14, 2017 10:36 IST
After author Shobaa De asked Sushma Swaraj to restrain from tweeting, she was trolled by netizens.

New Delhi:  Columnist and author Shobhaa De's tweet on Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, where she advised her to "tweet less" has left many upset with some suggesting Ms De to follow the same "resolution" herself.  Ms Swaraj is known for her quick and helpful responses to SOS posts on Twitter.

Ms De, on Friday, tweeted, "Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 - Keep calm and stop tweeting."   

Here are the responses to her tweet - some of the mildest we could find.   
Last year, Ms De's tweet criticising Olympic athletes had landed her into a controversy. Several athletes had objected to her remarks. Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra called it "a tad unfair," and tennis player Somdev Devvarman said it was "a little harsh to belittle the hard work put in by our athletes."

Ms Swaraj has urged Indians living abroad to tweet to embassies with their problems and also tag her so she can personally monitor the response.

Last year, the Foreign Minister's "Twitter diplomacy" was widely acknowledged and she was also named among 15 'Global Thinkers' of the year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate her.

