'Saraswati': A Supercluster Of Galaxies Discovered By Indian Scientists

Some may mistake them for city lights, but this is the glow from an astronomical structure named 'Saraswati' - one of the most massive, large-scale structures in the universe. Discovered by a team of Indian scientists, the supercluster of galaxies exists some four billion light years away from Earth.The scientists who made the discovery estimate that the weight or mass of the Saraswati supercluster (a large group of smaller galaxy clusters) to be equal to about 20 million billion times that of our very own Sun.The supercluster is supposed to have originated some 10 billion years ago and contains over 10,000 galaxies in 42 clusters.This stunning discovery has been made by astrophysicists from Pune who found what could be the largest collection or a super cluster of galaxies in the entire universe.There are an estimated 10 million superclusters in the observable universe.Our Milky Way galaxy is a part of more than 54 galaxies which falls within the Local Group cluster, which in turn is a part of the Laniakea Supercluster that spans more than 500 million light years.