Video: Elon Musk Shares Rare Glimpse Of Tesla's Cortex AI Supercluster

The facility is expected to play a crucial role in developing and refining Tesla's AI models

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared a rare glimpse into the inner workings of Tesla's latest innovation - Cortex, a cutting-edge AI training supercluster being built at Tesla Headquarters in Austin.

In a post on X, the Tesla CEO gave the world a view of the Cortex supercluster, a massive array of supercomputers. "Video of the inside of Cortex today, the giant new AI training supercluster being built at Tesla HQ in Austin to solve real-world AI," Mr Musk wrote on X.

The facility is expected to play a crucial role in developing and refining Tesla's AI models, which will be used to improve or enhance the company's electric vehicles, energy products and other technologies.

Video of the inside of Cortex today, the giant new AI training supercluster being built at Tesla HQ in Austin to solve real-world AI pic.twitter.com/DwJVUWUrb5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2024

Earlier in July, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would bring a 50,000 GPU cluster online, doubling down on its Dojo custom AI chip supercomputer. The cluster will increase Tesla's capabilities to scale full-scale driving FSD and other AI initiatives.

Mr Musk also addressed internal Nvidia emails revealing plans to ship thousands of GPUs reserved for Tesla to his private ventures X and xAI. He stated that the GPUs were needed to fill Tesla's data centres and would be used to support Tesla's AI initiatives.

Tesla's CFO, Vaibhav Taneja, mentioned that the company still expects capital expenditures to pass $10 billion despite a dip in Q2 capex, as per a report by DataCentreDynamics. Mr Musk also launched a poll asking users whether Tesla should invest $5 billion in his AI startup xAI.

The announcements come as Tesla reported second-quarter earnings that missed expectations, with a decline in revenue and profits. However, Elon Musk remains committed to advancing Tesla's AI capabilities, stating that the company has "no choice" but to make Dojo work due to the high demand for Nvidia GPUs. Mr Musk aims to make Dojo a success, with 8,000 H100-equivalent training online by year-end.

Mr Musk's xAI aims to release Grok 2 in August and work on Grok 3, which will rival OpenAI's GPT-5.