Republic Day 2017: GST, Skill India Among Tableaux To Watch Out For

Maharashtra is expected to draw a lot of eyeballs with its tableau, which would be a tribute to freedom activist Lokmanya Tilak. This year is the 160th birth anniversary of the man who famously declared "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it".
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of "Skill India". The theme will be "Transforming India through Skill development".
Similarly, the government's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Let the girl child live, educate her) will have representation in the tableau of Haryana. The state, which has the worst ratio of boys and girls at birth, will focus on the Central government's efforts to stop female foeticide and boost education among women.
The other big draws will be the tableau on the government's flagship Goods and Services Tax - flagged as the biggest tax reform initiative so far - and the Clean India campaign.
The #RepublicDay2017 Tableau of Delhi, at Rajpath yesterday— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2017
After a three-year gap, Delhi will also have its own tableau. The theme chosen is the government's initiatives to transformation the education sector. The tableau will portray a government school.
This year, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan would be the chief guest.