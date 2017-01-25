Collapse
Expand

Republic Day 2017: GST, Skill India Among Tableaux To Watch Out For

All India | | Updated: January 25, 2017 23:58 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Republic Day 2017: GST, Skill India Among Tableaux To Watch Out For

Republic Day 2017: 17 states and six ministries will be presenting their tableaux at the Delhi parade.

New Delhi:  The colourful tableaux of the Republic Day parade in Delhi's Rajpath which provides a unique glimpse of India, will have a few surprises this year. Every year, states design their tableaux around unique themes. This year is no exception - though the must watch list is short. Seventeen states and six ministries of the Central Government are expected to have their own tableaux this year, which will be showcasing development and the country's rich cultural heritage.

Maharashtra is expected to draw a lot of eyeballs with its tableau, which would be a tribute to freedom activist Lokmanya Tilak. This year is the 160th birth anniversary of the man who famously declared "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it".
 
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of "Skill India". The theme will be "Transforming India through Skill development".

Similarly, the government's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Let the girl child live, educate her) will have representation in the tableau of Haryana. The state, which has the worst ratio of boys and girls at birth, will focus on the Central government's efforts to stop female foeticide and boost education among women.

The other big draws will be the tableau on the government's flagship Goods and Services Tax - flagged as the biggest tax reform initiative so far - and the Clean India campaign.
 
After a three-year gap, Delhi will also have its own tableau. The theme chosen is the government's initiatives to transformation the education sector. The tableau will portray a government school.

This year, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan would be the chief guest.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPadma Award 2017: Top Honour For Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi
Republic Day 2017Republic Day tableauDelhiRajpath paradeGSTSkill India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreRaeesKaabil

................................ Advertisement ................................