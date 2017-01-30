Ready To Welcome SM Krishna Into BJP, Says Karnataka Party Chief BS Yeddyurappa

A day after former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna quit the primary membership of the Congress, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has said that he is open to welcoming the senior political leader to the party. The development comes on a day when many senior Congressmen are trying hard to convince Mr Krishna to take back his resignation."SM Krishna is a senior political veteran; he has resigned from the Congress' primary membership. I will try to meet him," said BJP MP BS Yeddyurappa."It is our natural wish that he should come along with us. Let us see what he will decide... I am ready to welcome him to the party. If he comes, it will add more strength to us," the Kanataka BJP chief added. According to news agency Press Trust of India, BJP is making strong efforts to reach out to the veteran leader.Upset over being sidelined in the Congress, Mr Krishna - who has been a stalwart in the party for nearly 50 years -announced his decision to quit on Sunday."It is a closed chapter," said Mr Krishna today, when asked by reporters by the Congress' attempts to get him back.Among the leaders who appealed to him to revoke his decision include Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."My appeal is that he should not leave the Congress at this stage. He should withdraw his resignation in the interest of the party and the state," Mr Siddaramaiah said."SM Krishna has been in the Congress for a long time. He has held various positions including that of chief minister, union minister, party president, Governor and assembly Speaker. He is a respected politician," he added.Quoting sources, PTI said that many Congress leaders and volunteers are contemplating a rebellion against Mr Siddaramaiah following Mr Krishna's resignation and the chief minister's decision to sack 14 ministers in June, 2016.Asked to elaborate on his purported conversation with Ahmed Patel, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's political secretary, Mr Krishna said, "I can speak to Sonia Gandhi anytime. My cordial relationship with her will continue."SM Krishna had last served as Union External Affairs Minister under then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh between 2009 and 2012 and Governor of Meghalaya from 2004 to 2008.