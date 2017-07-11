Ranveer Singh's Hawa Hawa Moment With Ileana D'Cruz. Watch Out, Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer Singh recently shared a video on social media to promote his best friend Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Mubarakan

All India | Written by | Updated: July 11, 2017 17:26 IST
A still from the video posted by Ranveer Singh (Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Hawa Tight!!!! #HawaHawa #Mubarakan," wrote Ranveer Singh
  2. Ranveer also promoted Arjun's last film Half Girlfriend
  3. Mubarakan is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28
In the short clip, the Lootera actor is seen trying to woo Ileana D'Cruz and he ends up getting his 'Hawa Tight.' Mubarakan's Hawa Hawa features Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. The song was unveiled on June 29 and it is a perfect party track. See the hilarious video posted by Ranveer Singh here:
 
 

Hawa Tight!!!! #HawaHawa #Mubarakan @arjunkapoor @ileana_official @anilskapoor @athiyashetty

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



Ranveer Singh also promoted Arjun Kapoor's last film Half Girlfriend in unique style.
 
 

Co-star Se zyada... Lover Se Thoda Kam @ranveersingh .. My #HalfGirlfriend Now tell me about your #HalfRelationship

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on



Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor co-starred in 2014 movie Gunday.

Mubarakan has been directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Athiya Shetty and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays a double role (Karan and Charan). Anil Kapoor features as his onscreen uncle, Kartar Singh.

This is the first time Anil Kapoor has collaborated with his nephew Arjun Kapoor.

Mubarakan is Anil Kapoor's fifth film with director Anees Bazmee, after Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry and No Problem.

Mubarakan is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.

After Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor will feature in Kaneda, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh last featured in Aditya Chopra's Befikre, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. He is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.
 

