Ransomware WannaCry Surfaces In Kerala, Bengal: 10 Facts

Two districts in Kerala, one in Bengal affected by Ramsomware WannaCry.

New Delhi: The Ransomware WannaCry virus has wormed its way into India, with fresh incidents reported from Kerala and Bengal. In Kerala, one of the most digitized states of India, half-a-dozen computers across two districts -- Waynand and Patanamthitta -- were affected. In Bengal, computers of the state electricity discom at four locations of Midnapore district were hit. Precautions have been taken on a war footing in various sectors including telecom, power and aviation to stop the virus that locks all data and demands 300 Bitcoins to unlock it.