Ranbir Kapoor On Nepotism In Bollywood: 'Of Course, It Exists'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, star of upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, believes that nepotism exists everywhere but 'more so in the film industry,' reports Hindustan Times. Ranbir belongs to Bollywood's 'royal family' - the Kapoors - and he is the fourth generation Kapoor who is currently working in Bollywood. "I believe my great grandfather (Prithviraj Kapoor) worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life. I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity, platform, the right first film. After that, it's about your talent. So, yes, honestly, it does exist," he told Hindustan Times.
Highlights
- Ranbir says that he's like to get the 'right first film' for his kids
- "After that, it's about your talent," he said
- Ranbir Kapoor's next is Jagga Jasoos co-starring Katrina Kaif
Ranbir Kapoor started his career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ill-fated Sawariya in 2007. Ranbir proved his mettle with films like Barfi!, Rocket Singh, Raajneeti and Rockstar. But the success of these film was punctuated by debacles like Besharam and Anjaana Anjaani.
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and his next is Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Katrina Kaif. Jagga Jasoos' release has been delayed time and again and after several revised release dates, Jagga Jasoos will open in theatres on July 14.
In a Facebook live session, Ranbir Kapoor said that the toughest thing about Jagga Jasoos was that "it took three long years to shoot and four years to release it and to keep your characters in check." For Katrina, the toughest thing about filming Jagga Jasoos was "to shoot with you (Ranbir)."
Jagga Jasoos apart, Ranbir is currently filming Sanjay Dutt's biopic with Rajkumar Hirani and his next project will be Dragon, a superhero film directed by Ayan Mukherji and co-starring Alia Bhatt.