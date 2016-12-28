Rahul Gandhi Addresses Party Workers On 132nd Foundation Day Of Congress: Highlights

Here are the highlights:
- The Congress is a party with a rich history and legacy.
- The functioning of the Congress says, "It's not just about me, It is about you", "It's not about an individual, it is about us all".
- Congress listens to you and does for you. Not just what we want to do.
- We see Modi ji doing only what he wants. Demonetization is an example of that, and we call can see what a disastrous decision it has been.
- People in the country have been robbed of their money.
- On what basis has Modi ji imposed these restrictions on the people.
- Modi Government has created fear, notes ban is an example of that.
- The poor and the farmer are suffering the most.
- Modi ji wants to fight corruption, but questions are being about him.
- His credibility is being talked about, he cannot run away from it.
- On what basis has the PM put a cap on cash withdrawal.
- Its a selective government, favouring few.
- PM talks of corruption, we exposed him with Sahara-Birla diaries.
- PM does not want to answer questions on Sahara diaries.
- PM has an ideology of aggression & violence, RSS mentality