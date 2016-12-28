Collapse
Rahul Gandhi Addresses Party Workers On 132nd Foundation Day Of Congress: Highlights

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 28, 2016 10:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers on 132nd Foundation Day of Congress.

New Delhi:  Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers on 132nd Foundation Day of Congress in New Delhi.

Here are the highlights:
  • The Congress is a party with a rich history and legacy.
  • The functioning of the Congress says, "It's not just about me, It is about you", "It's not about an individual, it is about us all".
  • Congress listens to you and does for you. Not just what we want to do.
  • We see Modi ji doing only what he wants. Demonetization is an example of that, and we call can see what a disastrous decision it has been.
  • People in the country have been robbed of their money.
  • On what basis has Modi ji imposed these restrictions on the people.
  • Modi Government has created fear, notes ban is an example of that.
  • The poor and the farmer are suffering the most.
  • Modi ji wants to fight corruption, but questions are being about him.
  • His credibility is being talked about, he cannot run away from it.
  • On what basis has the PM put a cap on cash withdrawal.
  • Its a selective government, favouring few.
  • PM talks of corruption, we exposed him with Sahara-Birla diaries.
  • PM does not want to answer questions on Sahara diaries.
  • PM has an ideology of aggression & violence, RSS mentality

     


