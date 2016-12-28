Rahul Gandhi Addresses Party Workers On 132nd Foundation Day Of Congress: Highlights

Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers on 132nd Foundation Day of Congress.

The Congress is a party with a rich history and legacy.

The functioning of the Congress says, "It's not just about me, It is about you", "It's not about an individual, it is about us all".

Congress listens to you and does for you. Not just what we want to do.

We see Modi ji doing only what he wants. Demonetization is an example of that, and we call can see what a disastrous decision it has been.

People in the country have been robbed of their money.

On what basis has Modi ji imposed these restrictions on the people.

Modi Government has created fear, notes ban is an example of that.

The poor and the farmer are suffering the most.

Modi ji wants to fight corruption, but questions are being about him.

His credibility is being talked about, he cannot run away from it.

On what basis has the PM put a cap on cash withdrawal.

Its a selective government, favouring few.

PM talks of corruption, we exposed him with Sahara-Birla diaries.

PM does not want to answer questions on Sahara diaries.

PM has an ideology of aggression & violence, RSS mentality





