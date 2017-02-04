Punjab Has Voted. Who Won? Prannoy Roy's Forecast Today

Join Dr Prannoy Roy, Dorab Sopariwala, Shekhar Gupta and Amitoj Singh as they identify and analyse the issues and mood of the voters from the Golden Temple in Punjab.
Prannoy Roy: A fascinating election to cover, one of the best I have ever done. Could this be the end of polling here too after Brexit, and US?
What pollsters say about who Punjab has chosen
Prannoy Roy: So we went on a trip across the state. Now we are in one the 'predictor constituencies' Bassi Pathana which seem to always pick the winner. So here is our forecast after speaking to hundreds of people. Our first forecast said Congress had best chance now we say AAP has 55-60% chance of winning. Our first estimates were based on studying opinion polls but now we have gone around the state and spoken to more people and based on these inputs this is what we conclude.
Shekhar Gupta: Nobody is shy to say they are voting for change.
Prannoy Roy: There is a lot of unhappiness a lot of issues fuelling discontent. Here are the reasons
Key issues influencing the vote in Punjab
Prannoy Roy: Where is the AAP is going to get its vote from? AAP takes a lot of the Akali foundation away. AAP is weaker in Hindu areas, strong in Sikh areas. It did very well in East Malwa region. Here's how the political parties map looks like.
From 2012 to 2014 - How Aam Aadmi Party has changed the equation in Punjab
Shekhar Gupta: This is a very impatient electorate. Another reason for Akali's collapse is that over the past 10 years it has transformed from a democratic party to a dynastic party. The incidents of desecration and the fact that the guilty weren't caught angered the public.
How different regions in the state have previously voted in Punjab's Assembly elections this year
Dorab Sopariwala: For the first time, I saw signs of despair in Punjab. Many people are voting for AAP are saying, "What do we have to lose?"
Shekhar Gupta: But this despair is not for destitution though. It's for jobs and other issues
Shekhar Gupta: For many people, voting for AAP is a gamble. They are willing to take a risk
Prannoy Roy: Another important factor in Punjab is the Dalit vote because they form a large part of the population.
Why the Dalit vote in crucial
Prannoy Roy: That's why there are 54 swing seats - very few seats are safe.
Shekhar Gupta: There is a resentment about one family's rule in Punjab.
Prannoy Roy: People seem to trust Kejriwal. A party without a leader has come so ahead
Shekhar Gupta: AAP has gone beyond the identity. People don't care who is the party chief or who will be the chief minister they are voting for issues.
Shekhar Gupta: This election is about a CRY - Change, Revolt and Youth
Prannoy Roy: When I asked Arvind Kejriwal, how many seats will you win, he said more than 100 seats.
Dorab Sopariwala: It isn't just a support for AAP. It's a frenzy.
Shekhar Gupta: AAP seems to have co-opted patriotism. They don't have their own iconography so they have invoked people like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru.
Shekhar Gupta: I have not seen a Hindu leader get this kind of adulation in Punjab even counting Indira Gandhi in pre-Bhindranwale days
Prannoy Roy: So how does age divide, and the urban-rural divide affect the vote?
Prannoy Roy: People are saying there is a huge wave for the AAP in the pind or the villages but in cities there is still respect for the Congress.