President's Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Ram Nath Kovind Takes Oath As 14th President of India Today

Here are the live updates from Ram Nath Kovind's swearing-in ceremony as the 14th President of India:

President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will take oath as India's 14th President today at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee and President-elect Kovind will arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession, where Mr Kovind will be administered oath by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar. Those present at the swearing-in ceremony include Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, union ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Ambassadors and other diplomats, MPs and senior civil and military officers. President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will begin the day with a visit to Rajghat to pay his respect to Mahatma Gandhi before heading to Rashtrapati Bhavan where he will be received by President Pranab Mukherjee. Both will then proceed to Parliament. Last week, Ram Nath Kovind, who was the former Governor of Bihar won the 2017 presidential election against opposition candidate Meira Kumar, the former Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mr Kovind got 65.65 per cent of the total votes which totalled 702,044 electoral college votes. Ram Nath Kovind is the 14th President of India.