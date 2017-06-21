Nitish Kumar's Calculations For Backing BJP On President But backing Ram Nath Kovind, Nitish Kumar said that he won't be seen as blocking a candidate who was Governor of his state and who, according to the Chief Minister, played by every rule while in office.

Highlights Nitish Kumar to support Ram Nath Kovind, BJP's candidate Nitish Kumar had lobbied earlier for a united opposition candidate Nitish Kumar considers PM and BJP's popularity: sources



, when the BJP picked Ram Nath Kovind, the Bihar Governor and a Dalit, as its choice for President. Several leaders - like Mayawati -- have said they cannot object to a Dalit for the highest office in the country.



Mr Kumar has said that he won't be seen as blocking a candidate who was Governor of his state and who, according to the Chief Minister, played by every rule while in office, demonstrating a neutrality not commonly attributed to Governors appointed by the BJP.



When asked about how the BJP won Mr Kumar's support for its candidate, Bhupendra Yadav, senior BJP leader from Bihar, was circumspect, stating only "This is a win for democracy."



Tomorrow, Mrs Gandhi will chair a meeting of representatives of the parties that had loosely agreed to taking on the BJP. The agreement is further unravelling. Sources say that Sharad Pawar's NCP, privately inclined to assist the BJP, will come through for the centre. The Samajwadi Party has said it will take a call after hearing others out, but its former chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has indicated he favours Mr Kovind.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his top aide BJP chief Amit Shah have scored two big points with Mr Kovinds candidature: fracturing the opposition with immediate effect, and consolidating their outreach to Dalits and lower castes.



. Sources say that his decision is based not just on caste calculations, but on his assessment of the PM's huge approval ratings as the next general election nears. The immense support for the PM's abrupt demonetisaton move was reflected in the BJP's scoring the political prize of Uttar Pradesh in record numbers in March. Months before that, while other opposition leaders railed against the notes ban, Mr Kumar correctly gauged that the poor were backing it, and spoke openly in favour of the reform.



That support was returned in January by PM Modi, when on a trip to Patna, he publicly praised Mr Kumar's much-criticised alcohol ban in Bihar and said its goal and implementation were to be admired.



Mr Kumar has also been lobbying aggressively with the PM for Special Status for Bihar, which would entitle it to more financial assistance and schemes from the centre.



After the PM's spectacular show of strength in Uttar Pradesh, the opposition publicly conceded that unless it united against him, it stood no chance of preventing a second term for Mr Modi. Mr Kumar had some experience in this. In 2015, he wiped out years of hostility with another Bihar heavyweight, Lalu Yadav, to form an alliance. The Congress became their third partner. Despite an extensive campaign by PM Modi across Bihar, the combination of voters that the three parties provided was unbeatable.



Mr Kumar has repeatedly denied recent allegations -- including from Lalu's party and the Congress -- that he is approaching a union with the BJP. In 2013, it was over the BJP's choosing Mr Modi as its presumptive Prime Minister that Mr Kumar ended his nearly two-decade-long alliance with the party. His decision now to back the BJP against his allies for the President will enrich that premise.





