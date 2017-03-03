Pregnant Woman Served Deep Fried Lizard At McDonald's Outlet in Kolkata

The Mitras of Kolkata say they got a 'McLizzie' when they ordered breakfast at McDonald's at EM Bypass in the city on Tuesday. A deep fried lizard with their French fries left Priyanka Mitra, who is four months pregnant, rushing to the washroom. She had taken her daughter to the outlet for a treat."I screamed and rushed to the washroom to throw up after seeing the lizard in my fries. It was horrible and disgusting," Ms Mitra, a homemaker, told NDTV.She even rushed to her gynaecologist immediately to confirm that her baby was fine.There have been many green faces all around since the news surfaced.Priyanka's sister, Sonika Poddar, said, "A person claiming to be from McDonald's contacted me on Facebook, but I told them that we have filed a complaint with the police."What shocked the family was that instead of taking action, the McDonald's staff offered them a free meal and a birthday party for kids to talk them out of escalating the issue.But Ms Mitra took a picture, went to a police station and filed a complaint. They plan to sue the fast-food giant as well.In a statement, the official spokesperson of McDonald's India (North & East), said, "We are taking the matter seriously. Immediately upon being made aware of the complaint, we launched a thorough investigation in an effort to gather the facts of the matter...it is still ongoing."The international fast food giant said officials from the Food Safety Authority had "fully inspected our restaurant including the kitchen and have given us the permission to reopen the restaurant."