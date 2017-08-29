PM Narendra Modi Will Be In China From September 3-5 For BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China next month for a summit of BRICS -- a bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the foreign ministry said today. The summit will be held from September 3 to 5."At the invitation of the President of People's Republic of China, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province during September 3-5, 2017 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit," a statement from the foreign ministry read.The ministry's announcement comes a day after China and India agreed to end a lengthy stand-off at the Sikkim border, which began in June. Both sides are moving to withdraw troops from the remote Doklam Plateau, a region claimed by both China and Bhutan.Earlier this month, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also did not confirm if the Prime Minister would attend the summit, saying he does not have any information about it.China, too, had skirted a question on whether PM Modi will attend the BRICS summit. "All the preparatory work for the summit is advancing in an orderly way. We are almost ready," news agency Press Trust of India quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying as saying.After the summit, PM Modi would also go to Nay Pyi Taw in what would be his first state visit to Myanmar. He would hold discussions with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and call on President U Htin Kyaw. Apart from his engagements in Myanmar's capital city, he will visit Yangon and Bagan, the foreign ministry said.