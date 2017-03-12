Election Results 2017: BJP Reception For PM Narendra Modi In Evening - And Uttar Pradesh Decision

The BJP is planning a big splash to celebrate its resounding wins in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Today before the scheduled parliamentary board meeting at 6 in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not simply drive down to the party headquarters in in Delhi but instead hold a short one km roadshow like he did in parliamentary constituency Varanasi twice.BJP has asked workers to line up the streets starting Windsor place - roundabout till the BJP's office at Ashoka Road. Sources say, PM will come in his SUV to the Meridian hotel to start the road show - greet and thanks workers along the route.The BJP decided to opt for a road show keeping in mind the sentiments of the workers who wanted a direct interface with the PM, who according to the partymen led them to the massive victory in assembly elections. Initially it was being planned that PM will come to party office and greet workers, but that posed security problems.The event attended by the PM in the party office draws large crowd - jubilant party workers have refused to leave the premise.The security apparatus was averse to large crowds while PM was inside the office to discuss the poll result - and decide on chief ministers for the states swept by the BJP - UP and Uttarakhand. The BJP also feels that the roadshow will make the win more resounding and through media PM can reach out not just to voters in states which voted for BJP, but also those which are readying for polls including Gujarat.In UP, where the BJP+ has won 325 of 403 seats, Dinesh Sharma, who had charge of the BJP's membership drive in India, is said to be one of the front runners for the chief minister's post after the party's massive win on Saturday. Union minsters Manoj Sinha, Mahesh Sharma and senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh are also said to be in the race.In Uttarakhand, according to the BJP sources, possible chief ministerial candidates are Satpal Maharaj, a spiritual guru who left the Congress to join the BJP, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Prakash Pant.The board will also work on the strategy for Goa and Manipur, where the Bharatiya Janata Party has propelled itself in the game of government formation, even though it has failed to get majority. The party is likely to announce the chief ministers only after Holi.