PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Hold Breakfast Meet With UP Legislators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the newly elected BJP lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh this morning over breakfast to congratulate them for gaining the party's resounding victory in the state. Party president Amit Shah was present at the meeting too. Sources said the Prime Minister thanked them for working hard and told them they must continue the work to strengthen the party's prospects in the state. The nation's most populous state -- where the party has made a series of promises to upgrade governance and bring development -- will be crucial for the next general elections.Last week, the Prime Minister had also held a victory walk near the party headquarters in Delhi. In his address, he called the historic mandate to the party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand "a glimpse of New India".Since the BJP's unprecedented sweep in the recent assembly elections in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a brisk pace to fulfil the promises made by the party in the run-up to the elections. He has also held a series of meetings with his ministers and top officials regarding the crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses and setting up of Anti-Romeo squads -- police units tasked with controlling what the party had called harassment and molestation of young women in the state.Yesterday, the Chief Minister had also attended parliament, where he promised the lawmakers that he would make Uttar Pradesh the dream state of the Prime Minister. "I welcome the entire parliament to come to Uttar Pradesh," he had said.