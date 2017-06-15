Petrol, Diesel Prices To Change Daily At 6 AM: How To Check Rates From June 16 petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily at 6 am.

With all the hurdles cleared for the switchover, the amount of money consumers have to shell out at refueling stations will be aligned with international crude oil rates on a daily basis.



While the prices will be displayed at refuelling stations, consumers will also be able to check the latest petrol and diesel prices online and by means of SMS and mobile app, according to the Indian Oil website. "In fact, except for the reduction of the periodicity of price revision from once in 15 days to every day, the system of price revision remains the same," Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer, said in a press release dated June 12.



How to check prices online:



Consumers can visit the Indian Oil website.

Once on the website, they can use the 'RO Locator' tool to locate the Indian Oil retail outlet nearest to them based on their location.



The website displays prices of various products sold.



Consumers need to send an SMS to fetch the current rates applicable at a dealer.



Indian Oil has prescribed a format for sending such SMSes: SMS RSP< SPACE >DEALER CODE to 92249-92249



"The Dealer Code of each petrol pump would be prominently displayed in the petrol pump premises," IOC has said.



How to check petrol, diesel prices through app:



Indian Oil's mobile app, called "Fuel@IOC - IndianOil", also enables customers to check current prices.

This mobile application by Indian Oil is available on both Google Play and Apple Store, for Android and iPhone smartphone users respectively.



