Peace In Jammu And Kashmir Imperative For Indo-Pak Talks Resumption: Mehbooba Mufti

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today sought people's support to her government in transforming Jammu and Kashmir saying peace in the state is imperative for dialogue and resumption of friendly ties with Pakistan."I appeal people to support my government in transforming Jammu & Kashmir. Peace in the state is imperative for dialogue and resumption of friendly ties between India and Pakistan," she said.In her Republic Day message to the people, she said, "It is a matter of satisfaction that Agenda of Alliance of the present government is being accepted unanimously as a viable roadmap to get Jammu & Kashmir out of its difficulties."Mehbooba said with the execution of Rs 80,000 crore Prime Minister's Developmental Package, the developmental profile of the state is set for a positive change.She added that timely execution of the package would be a challenge for the administrative machinery but hoped engineers and planners would ensure their completion.Terming youth as the biggest treasure of a society, Mehbooba asked them to use the benefits of democracy to let Jammu & Kashmir make up for the losses it has suffered on account of its history and geography.She said vote is the weapon in their hands with which they can change a system and make their own. "My government is with you in this effort," she said, adding the "same Constitution has given our state a special status and the same Constitution holds key to the resolution of all other issues".The chief minister said youths of the state hold special promise and many of them have attained positions of acclaim at national and international levels."Be it academics or sports, administrative services or science, a healthy wave of displaying talent has kicked off," she said hoping that these individual successes would lead to a situation where the young generation would be able to realise its dreams and materialise its goals.She said the state budget session was advanced this year to ensure availability of funds by February so that developmental works could be taken up by April and there is no disruption in fund flow for these works.Describing Jammu & Kashmir as a multi-cultural and multi- religious state, Mehbooba said the state legislature through a unanimous resolution recently amply conveyed the sentiments of the people of the state that they want all of those, majority of whom comprise Kashmiri Pandits, back to their homes who had to migrate due to the unfortunate events of 1990s."Whatever needs to be done by the government would be done but our civil society has a fundamental role in ensuring that Kashmir continues to remain an abode of mutual brotherhood, tolerance and communal amity for which it has been praised time and again."Mehbooba said her government is working for empowering people at the grassroots. She said it has decided to hold elections to panchayats and urban local bodies so that people themselves are involved in many of the developmental initiatives aimed at their welfare.She said with the launch of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed Food Entitlement Scheme,a path-breaking step has been taken to provide food-grains at minimum rates to every citizen of the state.Education, she said, is witnessing fundamental changes and the government is working to remove the inherent deficiencies in the system and making it compatible with the global system.