'Sometimes Governments Last Only A Day': Mamata Banerjee's Reminder

The Trinamool has won 29 of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats.

Riding high on her party's big win against the BJP in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has dropped a strong hint that the INDIA bloc could take over the reins at the Centre soon, saying that governments "sometimes last only for a day".

Speaking after the Trinamool Parliamentary Party meeting on Saturday, a day before the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers, Ms Banerjee also said her party will not be attending the event because it is being formed "illegally and undemocratically".

PM Modi and the BJP are having to depend on allies this time - especially Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU - because the party has managed to win only 240 Lok Sabha seats in the just-concluded elections, falling short of the majority mark by 32.

Taking a dig at the BJP for the situation it has found itself in after achieving majorities on its own twice since 2014, the Bengal chief minister said, "Those who spoke of 400 (Lok Sabha seats) could not get even a simple majority on their own. Don't think just because INDIA has not staked claim (to form a government), nothing will happen. We are waiting and watching because things change. Ultimately, it will be a new INDIA government, but let them be for a few days. Sometimes, governments last only for a day... Anything can happen, who knows if this government will last even 15 days?"