Bihar's Nitish Kumar Happy 'Our Governor' Is BJP's President Pick Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said it would be unfair to confirm his support for Governor Ram Nath Kovind for President without consulting opposition leaders.

Share EMAIL PRINT Nitish Kumar said Ram Nath Kovind has served with distinction as Bihar governor. (File) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today expressed happiness over state Governor Ram Nath Kovind's candidature for the President's post, but stopped short of committing support to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee.



"In my capacity as the Bihar Chief Minister, it is a matter of happiness that our Governor has been declared as the candidate for the next President of India," he told reporters after paying a courtesy call to Mr Kovind at the Raj Bhawan.



Paying his gratitude to Mr Kovind for serving Bihar, Mr Kumar said the former has served with distinction during his tenure as the



"I came to pay a courtesy call to the Governor as he is set to leave for the national capital. I am bound to pay my respect to him (Mr Kovind) after declaration of his candidature for the post of the President India," the chief minister said.



The Janata Dal United national president, however, refused to commit any support to the NDA's



"It will not be fair to answer this question as discussion will soon take place among opposition leaders on the issue of a candidate for the President's post," he said.



Mr Kumar added that he has apprised Bihar's ruling coalition partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) chief Lalu Prasad and Congress president Sonia Gandhi about his feelings on the development.





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today expressed happiness over state Governor Ram Nath Kovind's candidature for the President's post, but stopped short of committing support to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee."In my capacity as the Bihar Chief Minister, it is a matter of happiness that our Governor has been declared as the candidate for the next President of India," he told reporters after paying a courtesy call to Mr Kovind at the Raj Bhawan.Paying his gratitude to Mr Kovind for serving Bihar, Mr Kumar said the former has served with distinction during his tenure as the state's Governor "I came to pay a courtesy call to the Governor as he is set to leave for the national capital. I am bound to pay my respect to him (Mr Kovind) after declaration of his candidature for the post of the President India," the chief minister said.The Janata Dal United national president, however, refused to commit any support to the NDA's presidential candidate , saying it would not be appropriate to comment on the issue."It will not be fair to answer this question as discussion will soon take place among opposition leaders on the issue of a candidate for the President's post," he said.Mr Kumar added that he has apprised Bihar's ruling coalition partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) chief Lalu Prasad and Congress president Sonia Gandhi about his feelings on the development.