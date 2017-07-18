Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hints At Racism, Tweets About Not Being Cast With Fair Actors

Highlights Nawazuddin didn't give details of the incident prompting the tweet "You're an actor and not a model," said his fans "You are special Nawaz," said filmmaker Hansal Mehta

Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 17, 2017

That's why you are special Nawaz. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 17, 2017

You're an actor and not a model. You're one of the best talents we have in our country, sir. — Sumit (@SRKholicSumit) July 17, 2017

You may have dark complexion but they have dark heart. People like you can even shine even in the darkness (Bollywood ). — Naveen Kumar Singh (@Na7vs) July 17, 2017

I think you looked very handsome in Kahaani. I am pretty sure you can carry any role, even chocolate hero. — Deeps (@LouveWaiWai) July 17, 2017

Arey Kaun bola bhai? nam to bata pic.twitter.com/IXtR5GkQKd — #007 (@sherlock551) July 17, 2017