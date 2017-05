Former Congress lawmaker Naveen Jindal, an industrialist, has been summoned by a Delhi court in connection with a coal scam case.Mr Jindal has been formally charged by the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal mining blocks when the Congress-led UPA was in power.The court has also issued summons to three more persons and the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) company, asking them to appear on September 4.