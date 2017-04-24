MCD Elections 2017: Bakhtawarpur Polls Highest Votes, Lado Sarai Lowest

Bakhtawarpur ward in North Delhi polled the highest number of votes, while Lado Sarai in south Delhi registered the lowest turnout, Delhi State Election said."Bakhtawarpur ward saw the highest turnout at nearly 69 per cent, while Lado Sarai polled 39.14 per cent," Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava told reporters.Peeragarhi ward in NDMC area registered the lowest turnout at 46 per cent, while Zahir Nagar in SDMC witnessed the lowest at 41 per cent, the officer said.In EDMC area, Sunder Nagri witnessed the highest turnout at 63.62per cent while Shakarpur register the lowest at 48.78 per cent. In the last polls, the turnout was 53.43 per cent, while today it stood around 54 per cent.Bakhtawarpur ward had registered a high voter turnout in the 2012 polls too - the ward had polled the highest in north Delhi, while Raghuver Vihar in south Delhi polled 80.99 per cent, the highest across the wards in the three corporations.According to the Commission, Harsh Vihar in EDMC had recorded the highest turnout in 2012, registering 66.80 per cent, while Mandawali saw the lowest turnout at 48.15 per cent.The lowest across all the wards in the capital in the last polls was seen at Paschim Vihar at 14.34 per cent.R K Puram area registered 35.60 per cent votes, the lowest in south Delhi in 2012.In today's polls, Mahavir Enclave ward in SDMC area had maximum electors at 72,824 and minimum in Kapashera at 18,390.