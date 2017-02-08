Manipur Elections 2017: Notification Issued For Polls In 38 Assembly Seats

Manipur Elections 2017: The last date for filing nomination papers is February 14.

Election notification was on Monday issued for 38 assembly constituencies in Manipur which would go to polls on March 4 in the first phase.According to an official release, returning officers of 38 assembly constituencies issued the election notification, starting the poll process.The assembly constituencies where polling would be held during the first phase are - Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keishamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishnupur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul, Kangpokpi, Saitu, Tipaimukh, Thanlon, Henglep, Churachandpur, Saikot and Singhat, the release said.The last date for filing nomination papers is February 14.Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 16 while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is February 18.Meanwhile, the Manipur blockade by Naga groups, which will enter its 100th day today, is turning out to be the biggest issue in the assembly elections which will be held in less than a week's time. As people try to cope with the shortage of essential items, the centre on Tuesday called in two Naga leaders, who are in a jail in Manipur for allegedly masterminding the blockade, for talks.The blockade is the BJP's main poll plank and it wants the matter solved before the state goes to polls. The party, which won the assembly elections in Assam last year, thinks it has a chance of winning Manipur. While the Congress is targeting the non-Naga voters who decide 40 of 60 assembly seats by hinting at a nexus between the former Naga militant group NSCN (IM) and the UNC.