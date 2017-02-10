Manipur Elections 2017: BJP, Congress Fight Over Talks Failure With Naga Protestors

Ahead of the assembly elections in Manipur, scheduled for March 4, the ruling Congress in Manipur has now launched a political campaign over the failure of the second round of talks between the Centre, the state government and the United Naga Council to end the economic blockade, which completed 100-days earlier this week.The Congress alleges that the Centre is soft on NSCN (IM), which is seen as the mastermind behind the blockade."We have been requesting the Centre that it has to talk to NSCN (IM) since it an pen truth that the UNC is working on their behest. It is the Centre who is talking peace with the NSCN(IM)," said G Gaikhangam, deputy chief minister of Manipur.The BJP was quick to counter the Congress' allegations."How can they say UNC is backed by NSCN(IM) and why do they not ban them. These are all baseless accusations. The Congress is to be blamed since it decided to create seven districts overnight," said N Biren Singh, a former Congress leader who is now with the BJP.The UNC decided to continue with the protest despite signing an agreement earlier with the state government wherein the protestors agreed to consider lifting the blockade. The Centre had claimed that "substantial progress" was made to resolve the issue after the first round of talks between the stakeholders, held on February 3, in the national capital.The over economic blockade - called by the UNC after the state government decided to bifurcate Naga dominated areas and create seven new districts - has crippled everyday life in Manipur. Long queues at fuel stations have become a common sight in the state capital of Imphal whereas LPG cylinders are being sold for Rs 2,000 each in the black market.