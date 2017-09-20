Mamata Banerjee, BJP Spar Over Rajnath Singh's Meet With Gorkha Janmukti Morcha A delegation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which has been spearheading the over three month-long agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state in Darjeeling hills, had met home minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi yesterday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mamata Banerjee said criticised the meet between Rajnath Singh and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP hit out at each other today over Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh meeting GJM general secretary Roshan Giri despite a lookout notice against him.



Criticising Mr Singh, Ms Banerjee said,"I know that a lookout notice was issued against him (Roshan Giri). When a lookout notice is there, then generally it (meeting the person against whom it has been issued) should not be done."



"The post of the home minister is a constitutional post. They are doing what they consider is right. But if I was in their place, I would not have done so," she told journalists.



The BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh hit right back, questioning how expelled GJM leader Binay Tamang, who has several cases pending against him, met Ms Banerjee.



"She should stop lecturing others on what is right and what is wrong. If Roshan Giri meeting Rajanath Singh was not right, how can Binay Tamang, who too has several cases against him, meet the chief minister and provided police protection?" Mr Ghosh said.



Talking to news agency PTI, he said Binay Tamang does not have a lookout notice against him, but his name has cropped up in several cases. "Then why is the state government having such a partial outlook?"



A delegation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which has been spearheading the over three month-long agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state in Darjeeling hills,



Accompanied by the BJP's Lok Sabha member from Darjeeling, S S Ahluwalia, they had met Mr Singh and sought tripartite talks involving the Centre, West Bengal government and the GJM to resolve the festering Gorkhaland issue. Mr Giri was said to be in the delegation.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP hit out at each other today over Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh meeting GJM general secretary Roshan Giri despite a lookout notice against him.Criticising Mr Singh, Ms Banerjee said,"I know that a lookout notice was issued against him (Roshan Giri). When a lookout notice is there, then generally it (meeting the person against whom it has been issued) should not be done.""The post of the home minister is a constitutional post. They are doing what they consider is right. But if I was in their place, I would not have done so," she told journalists.The BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh hit right back, questioning how expelled GJM leader Binay Tamang, who has several cases pending against him, met Ms Banerjee."She should stop lecturing others on what is right and what is wrong. If Roshan Giri meeting Rajanath Singh was not right, how can Binay Tamang, who too has several cases against him, meet the chief minister and provided police protection?" Mr Ghosh said.Talking to news agency PTI, he said Binay Tamang does not have a lookout notice against him, but his name has cropped up in several cases. "Then why is the state government having such a partial outlook?"A delegation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which has been spearheading the over three month-long agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state in Darjeeling hills, had met the home minister in Delhi yesterday.Accompanied by the BJP's Lok Sabha member from Darjeeling, S S Ahluwalia, they had met Mr Singh and sought tripartite talks involving the Centre, West Bengal government and the GJM to resolve the festering Gorkhaland issue. Mr Giri was said to be in the delegation.