Live: Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM Today, Jio Likely To Be In Focus

Oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold its 40th AGM or annual general meeting for shareholders today, at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. Expectations are high that there could be a host of new announcements related to Jio - from new Jio tariff plans to new Jio services to an affordable 4G feature phone. Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to address shareholders at around 11 am. RIL, which announced its June quarter earnings yesterday, posted a better-than-expected 9 per cent rise in first-quarter standalone profit, helped by higher margins from its core petrochemicals business. Profit on a standalone basis, which only accounts for the company's refining, petrochemicals and oil and gas exploration businesses, rose to a better-than-expected Rs 8,196 crore for the three months to June 30, from Rs 7,548 crore a year earlier.
Here is what to expect on Jio at the Reliance Industries AGM:
The Rs 399 recharge voucher, available to new as well as existing members of its paid Prime service, also included free voice calls and MyJio app services.
Earlier this month, Jio extended the benefits of its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with new plans. Priced at Rs. 399, a new recharge option offered by Jio came with 1 GB of high speed 4G data per day for 84 days.
These 4G feature phones are likely to be priced between Rs 1,000 and 1,500, the agency reported, citing industry sources.
"Reliance has not yet finalised actual unit price of the feature phones, but it is likely to be in the range of Rs 1,000-1,500 a unit. It will be smart feature phone with pre-loaded apps of Reliance Jio like Jio TV, Jio Money etc," Press Trust of India reported, citing one of the sources who did not wish to be named.
Reliance Industries plans to sell 200 million 4G feature phones in two years, news agency Press Trust of India reported on July 19, citing industry sources.
Although Jio started charging for its mobile services from April 1 under its 'Prime' scheme, it continued to offer free voice calls and aggressively priced data tariffs.
Reliance Jio launched 4G services commercially on September 5 last year. It signed up the first 50 million subscribers in 83 days.
Reliance Jio's board has decided, at a meeting held on July 20, 2017, to make the rights issue of four billion convertible preference shares of Rs 10 at a premium of Rs 40 per unit, the filing noted. (Read more)
We are all set to unfold a new chapter of the #JioDigitalLife. Join us at the Reliance AGM 2017, tomorrow at 11 AM. #RILAGM2017pic.twitter.com/1nqd5z9nKx- Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 20, 2017
