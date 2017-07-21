Live: Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM Today, Jio Likely To Be In Focus

All India | Posted by | Updated: July 21, 2017 10:09 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live: Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM Today, Jio Likely To Be In Focus

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make announcements related to Jio

Oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold its 40th AGM or annual general meeting for shareholders today, at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. Expectations are high that there could be a host of new announcements related to Jio - from new Jio tariff plans to new Jio services to an affordable 4G feature phone. Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to address shareholders at around 11 am. RIL, which announced its June quarter earnings yesterday, posted a better-than-expected 9 per cent rise in first-quarter standalone profit, helped by higher margins from its core petrochemicals business. Profit on a standalone basis, which only accounts for the company's refining, petrochemicals and oil and gas exploration businesses, rose to a better-than-expected Rs 8,196 crore for the three months to June 30, from Rs 7,548 crore a year earlier.
 

Here is what to expect on Jio at the Reliance Industries AGM:




Jul 21, 2017
10:09 (IST)
Jul 21, 2017
10:04 (IST)
The Rs 399 recharge voucher, available to new as well as existing members of its paid Prime service, also included free voice calls and MyJio app services.

Jul 21, 2017
10:03 (IST)
Earlier this month, Jio extended the benefits of its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with new plans. Priced at Rs. 399, a new recharge option offered  by Jio came with 1 GB of high speed 4G data per day for 84 days.
Jul 21, 2017
09:58 (IST)
These 4G feature phones  are  likely to be priced between Rs 1,000 and 1,500, the agency reported, citing industry sources. 

"Reliance has not yet finalised actual unit price of the feature phones, but it is likely to be in the range of Rs 1,000-1,500 a unit. It will be smart feature phone with pre-loaded apps of Reliance Jio like Jio TV, Jio Money etc," Press Trust of India reported, citing one of the sources who did not wish to be named.
Jul 21, 2017
09:57 (IST)
Reliance Industries plans to sell 200 million 4G feature phones in two years, news agency Press Trust of India reported on July 19, citing industry sources.
Jul 21, 2017
09:51 (IST)
Although Jio started charging for its mobile services from April 1 under its 'Prime' scheme, it continued to offer free voice calls and aggressively priced data tariffs.
Jul 21, 2017
09:50 (IST)
Reliance Jio launched 4G services commercially on September 5 last year. It signed up the first 50 million subscribers in 83 days.
Jul 21, 2017
09:48 (IST)
Reliance Jio's board has decided, at a meeting held on July 20, 2017, to make the rights issue of four billion convertible preference shares of Rs 10 at a premium of Rs 40 per unit, the filing noted. (Read more)
Jul 21, 2017
09:41 (IST)
Jul 21, 2017
09:41 (IST)
Reliance Industries shares are up 2.6% in early trade today after strong Q1 earnings.


Jul 21, 2017
09:40 (IST)
Reliance Jio will raise Rs 20,000 crore through a rights issue to meet its funding requirements. This was said by Reliance Jio in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READSaudi Prince Arrested On King Salman's Order After Video Appears To Show Abusive Behavior
RILReliance IndustriesRIL AGMReliance Industries AGMMukesh AmbaniReliance JioReliance Jio Infocomm

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMi Max 2Reliance Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................